Cornyn Applauds Texas Business For Awarding Big Bonuses

One million Americans are getting raises or bonuses after passage of the President’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The words of Senator John Cornyn as he spoke from the Senate floor Tuesday morning.

Cornyn talked about how the Act is benefiting workers in Texas and across the nation as more than 100 companies have already announced wage increases of bonuses.

“They’ll increase their charitable contributions, and will give out bonuses to their employees. One million Americans are receiving money they previously didn’t have, thanks to passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.”

Cornyn highlighted a New Braunfels company that is going to pay it forward to their employees.

“We should listen to the voices of the job creators like one in New Braunfels, which is between Austin and San Antonio, called Rush Enterprises. Rush Enterprises specializes in commercial vehicles and it reported last month that it planned to give each of its 6,600 employees a $1,000 bonus after President Trump signed the tax reform bill into law. I couldn’t be prouder of that demonstration of the great Texas spirit.”

Cornyn says the President’s Tax Reform is also benefiting residents in some states with lower utility bills as gas and electric companies are also saving more in taxes.