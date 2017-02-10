Cornyn: Dems “Grasping at Straws” on Gorsuch

Some tough talk from the Senate’s Number Two Republicans for Democrats who continue to complain about President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee.

“Basically (Democrats) using the Nomination as a way to continue to contest and deny our new President the mandate he received from his election on November 8th” Senator John Cornyn said on the Senate Floor Thursday.

In fact, Cornyn said Democrats are “grasping at straws” in their continuing criticism of Gorsuch, offering some sympathy for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“He has a loud but narrow political base… full of people who want him to block, stall, and obstruct this President at every turn” Cornyn said.

However, the Senator also sees some reason for hope.

“As of today (Thursday), several Senate Democrats have indicated that they want an up or down vote on that Nomination–and I think that’s positive” Cornyn said, adding his hope Democrats won’t punish Gorsuch if he follows the lead of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in not giving Senators a preview of opinions he might issue on specific hot-button issues that my go before the High Court.

“Nominees have since followed her example so much that it has now become known as the Ginsburg Rule” the Senator said.