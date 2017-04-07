Cornyn: Dems Left GOP No Choice on Gorsuch

Republicans had no choice but to to invoke the “nuclear option.”

The word from the U.S. Senate’s Number Two Republican–after the Senate moved to end a Democratic filibuster of the Nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“He’s a man of integrity, a man of strong independence–in other words, exactly the kind of person you would want to serve on the United States Supreme Court” Senator John Cornyn said, despite intense Democratic opposition to Gorsuch.

“All of these arguments have no merit whatsoever–and really represent desperate attempts to try to block this outstanding Nominee” Cornyn said.

Gorsuch is expected to win Confirmation to the High Court with a final Senate vote Friday.

“Ultimately, today (the decision to invoke the nuclear option) was a culmination of years of obstruction by our Democratic colleagues when it came to judicial nominees” Cornyn said, adding “When I came to the Senate in 2003, the Democratic strategy was well underway to obstruct lower court judicial nominees from the George W. Bush Administration” Cornyn said.