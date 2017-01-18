Cornyn: Dems Need to Be Fair With Trump Nominees

A warning from the Senate’s Number Two Republican to Democrats on the other side of the aisle.

Senator John Cornyn said talk of delays on votes for President-Elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks won’t make America safer–in fact, the Senator said such a move will only make the country more vulnerable to those around the globe looking to cause harm.

“In 2009, when President Obama was sworn in to office, there were seven cabinet members confirmed on his first day in office–seven” Cornyn said Tuesday on the Floor of the U.S. Senate, acknowledging Republicans were less than thrilled with Obama’s victory over John McCain the previous November.

“That’s a demonstration of the good faith and civility that ordinarily extends in the peaceful transition of power from one President to another” Cornyn said, adding “We (Republicans) believed it was our responsibility to carry on this tradition of peaceful transition of power.”

Now, Cornyn is calling for Democrats to work with Republicans in allowing Trump to set his team.

“I believe we need to see some cooperation from our colleagues across the aisle–including the confirmation of the next Attorney General of the United States… Senator Jeff Sessions” Cornyn said, calling for votes on other nominees as well.