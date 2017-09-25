Cornyn Endorses Cruz in 2018 Senate Race

By Pilar Arias

U.S. Senator John Cornyn says he’s supporting Ted Cruz for re-election in 2018.

During a joint session with Cruz at the Texas Tribune Festival yesterday Sunday, Cornyn said they recently agreed it was important to set aside their differences in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“I think it’s really important, particularly in light of the challenges brought by this huge natural disaster, that we stand together as a Texas delegation and there’s no space between Sen. Cruz and me when it comes to doing work for our state,” Cornyn said. “So I told him I’d support him in his re-election, and I think it’s important to do so to send the message that Texans, when it comes to something like the recovery after this natural disaster, that we are going to stand together and not be distracted.”

Cornyn announced he plans to run for re-election in 2020.