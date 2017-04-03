Cornyn on Flynn’s Immunity Request

The Senate’s Number Two Republican weighs in on former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s request for immunity in exchange for what he can say about his ties to Russia.

“We want to understand the extent to which Russia has attempted to influence and interfere with our elections and to undermine our democracy” Senator John Cornyn told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The Senator said Flynn’s request is not uncommon–but it may be premature.

“I agree with Senator (Mark) Warner and others who said we need to get as much background as we possibly can–and, there’s twenty different witnesses who’ve agreed to cooperate with the committee (Select Committee on Intelligence)… in addition to viewing the raw intelligence” Cornyn said.

“At some point, we may want to talk to General Flynn” Cornyn said.