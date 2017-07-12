Cornyn Questions FBI Director Nominee

By Bill O’Neil

A very pointed question from the Senate’s Number Two Republican for the man nominated to be the next Director of the FBI.

“I need to know… and I think the Committee needs to know whether you understand the gravity of the mistakes made by the previous Director… and you pledge never to repeat them” Senator John Cornyn asked Christopher Wray during Wednesday’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It’s not ever been my practice to blur the line between FBI investigators and Department of Justice prosecutor” Wray said.

Wray clearly pointed to James Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation in responding to Senator Cornyn.

“I think if you collapse prosecutor and investigator in to one role, it’s just one step away from having judge, jury and executioner all rolled in to one body” Wray added.