Cornyn Talks Healthcare, Russia

By Pilar Arias

On Sunday U.S. Senator John Cornyn appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss the Senate Republican plan to replace Obamacare and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.

“We have no choice [but] to try to come to the rescue of the millions of people who are being failed as a result of the problems with Obamacare, and yes, unfortunately it’s become a partisan issue. Our Democratic friends are refusing to lift a finger to help their very constituents who are being hurt. But I think Republicans have made repeated promises in elections leading up to now that we would and we could do better, and I believe we will do better. This bill actually, I think, has gotten much better as a result of the discussions we’ve had amongst ourselves,” Cornyn said.

The Senate will not take up the health care bill this week because Arizona Republican Senator John McCain is recovering from surgery for a removal of a blood clot. His vote is needed, because at least two senators have said they’d vote no.

Cornyn said the Russian hacking is a matter that needs thorough investigation. The Texas republican said it’s wrong to personalize the investigation to President Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. Cornyn is an ex-officio member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“It’s a very serious matter that needs thorough investigation. I’m part of the Intelligence Committee along with Mark Warner, and we are going to get to the bottom of this,” Cornyn said.