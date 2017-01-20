Cornyn: Trump Inauguration Great Day for America

The Number Two Republican in the United States Senate calls Inauguration Day a great day for America.

“There are a lot of people very excited about this new Administration and the opportunities it provides” Senator John Cornyn told KTSA’s Trey Ware, adding “It’s a great historic day.”

Cornyn was at the Inauguration Friday–after spending Thursday Night at the Black Tie and Boots Ball.

“There was maybe 15-thousand people there fr4om Texas–or, wannabe Texans” Cornyn said.

It was the tenth time the Texas State Society hosted the Black Tie and Boots Presidential Ball, which gets a jump start on the Inaugural activities.