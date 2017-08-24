Corpus Christi Area Braces for Harvey

In this Friday, July 28, 2017, photo, two young men walk along the beach covered by rain clouds in the South Beach area of Miami Beach. Tropical Storm Emily began trekking east across the Florida peninsula on Monday, scattering drenching rains amid expectations it would begin weakening in the coming hours on its approach to the Atlantic coast. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

By Don Morgan

As Harvey bears down on the Texas coast the Emergency Management Agencies in those communities are spreading the word about how to prepare.

We talked to Christopher Boyce in Nueces County about what their efforts to get residents ready.

He says they’re working closely with the National Weather Service as the agency follows the track of the storm.

Boyce says that as the weekend draws near, they will have a clearer picture of of where Harvey will go and what it’s intensity will be.

So what should coastal residents do now? Boyce recommends heading to the store and buy plenty of water and non-perishable food in case the power goes out.

His agency will share the information they receive on the storm through radio, TV and online sources in order to keep those who could be impacted up to date.