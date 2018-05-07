Corpus Christi man kills man breaking into his home
By Associated Press
May 7, 2018 @ 3:01 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Police say a Corpus Christi resident has fatally shot a man who was breaking into his home through a window.
Corpus Christi police spokesman Officer Travis Pace says detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, which happened around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police say officers arrived and found a 21-year-old male dead inside the residence. A 23-year-old man who lived there had shot him several times.
Police said that according to preliminary information, the 21-year-old had tried to enter the residence through a door but was unsuccessful. The man then broke a window to get into the home.
Police say no arrests have been made in the shooting.

