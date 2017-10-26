Cortez to Hold Town Hall Meeting

By Pilar Arias

State Representative Philip Cortez from District 117 is preparing to host a town hall Thursday night.

“You can’t get any better than a face to face town hall meeting where you present what you did (during session) and then you’re able to take questions, answers from the residents,” Cortez said.

He said it’s important to keep a pulse on what constituents are thinking and feeling. Topics include annexation reform, seniors, veterans, education and job creation.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and District Attorney Nico LaHood will also be in attendance, since Cortez said public safety is always a top concern.

The meeting takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, in the Briscoe Middle School cafeteria at 4265 Lone Star Parkway, 78253.