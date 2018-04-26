Could San Antonio be a potential host for the 2020 GOP convention? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 26, 2018 @ 12:49 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Liza Barratachea of the SA Hotel & Lodging Association about how fitted San Antonio is to host a national political convention for the GOP. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW 2020 election2020 GOP national conventionjack riccardiktsanews radioRepublicansSan Antonio RELATED CONTENT Sean Rima: Political Bias In San Antonio. Ford Motors will halt production of most of their 4-door sedans (Audio) Here’s To The Ones Who Broke The Mold Effort to bring convention to San Antonio hits a snag Democrats themselves are sick of hearing about Russia (Audio) Chief William McManus is unfairly picked on for a nationwide problem (Audio)