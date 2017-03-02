Council Approves 281 “Non Annexation” Agreement

Done deal.

The San Antonio City Council has signed off on a “non annexation” deal for portions of the U.S. Highway 281 Corridor on the far Northside.

That deal will mean the area will officially become part of the City in about 17 years. Councilman Ron Nirenberg isn’t a supporter.

“I remain concerned that we are taking an area that we will be ill-equipped to serve at the standards that we expect” the Councilman told his colleagues, seemingly frustrated over the City’s annexation process of late.

“I have a big problem with the fact we have negotiated significant non annexation agreements with the vast portion of the 281 Corridor, when the I-10 Corridor has asked for the same considerations and did not get it” Nirenberg said.

Others however said the agreement is a key piece to protecting the City’s future–especially its military presence.

“As a representative of the military… a veteran… I can assure you we can not put our installations in danger by allowing whatever happens to happen” Councilman Mike Gallagher said.