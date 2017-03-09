Council Approves Converse Annexation Deal

What once was a bedroom community northeast of the Alamo City will grow in to a bustling San Antonio suburb in the years ahead.

San Antonio’s City Council has signed off on a deal with the City of Converse–which will result in Converse growing both in size–and in population by tens of thousands of people.

“Both city staffs have worked together for many months to formulate this final (agreement) between the City of Converse and the City of San Antonio. I believe it to be a sound agreement” Converse Mayor Al Suarez said Thursday.

Whan all is said and done in more than ten years–Converse’s boundaries would grow by a number of miles–and there will be a lot more people who call the City home.

“The population of 22-thousand in Converse would grow to 68-thousand–adding 46-thousand additional residents” the City of San Antonio’s Peter Zanoni said. Among the neighborhoods that would be added to Converse: the Glen and Camelot II.

This will have a ripple effect on economic stabilization” Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert said. His Precinct does include those two areas.

Mayor Ivy Taylor called that a good outcome for those parts of Bexar County that have faced so many challenges over the years.

“We know that the County is limited in what they can provide to the residents in those areas… so, I see it as a win-win” Taylor said.