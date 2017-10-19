Council Approves Credit Human Incentives

By Bill O’Neil

Done deal.

The road is now clear for Credit Human to move its headquarters to the Pearl–with San Antonio’s City Council signing off on an incentive package.

Bexar County Commissioners signed off on their own incentives earlier this week.

“The average salary of these jobs are around $60-thousand–with 52% of them making over $47-thousand per year” City Economic Development Director Rene Dominguez said.

The man at the top at Credit Human told Council the new ten-story building that will be constructed will only enhance the Pearl.

“This building is going to cut nearly 800-tons of carbon emissions per year… it’s going to save more than 3.3 million gallons of water per year” Credit Human CEO Stephen Hennigan said.

Still, there are some questions Council Members will be looking for answers to as the process plays out–in particular how and where incentives are being used to spur growth around town.

“I’m very concerned about that…. and in the future on how we’re going to be looking at incentives… particularly along Broadway and the Pearl area” Councilman Clayton Perry said.

Others raised concerns about the amount of congestion that may result in the area as a result of Credit Human’s addition.

“I think it will make a wonderful environment, but it does mean we could face some congestion if we’re not careful about how we direct the modes of use…. buses and walking” Councilwoman Ana Sandoval said.