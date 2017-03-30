Council Approves “Nuclear Waste” Resolution

FILE - This May 6, 2015, file photo, a caution sign hangs on a fence in front of a building that houses depleted uranium at the EnergySolutions facility in Clive, Utah. Fears are being rekindled that a type of nuclear waste that grows more radioactive for 2 million years could end up buried in Utah's west desert now that the federal government is trying to block EnergySolutions' pending purchase of a company that has a site in Texas already approved to store the material, the Deseret News reports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The City of San Antonio has followed Bexar County’s lead in trying to draw a line when it comes to potential nuclear waste shipments through the Alamo City.

“We don’t need this stuff coming through our town” one activist told the Council ahead of a vote on a resolution pushed by Councilman Ron Nirenberg opposing such shipments.

“Current plans may send thousands of loads of this extremely toxic material by train and truck through San Antonio and thousands of other American cities and towns across the country” the Sierra Club’s Terry Burns told City Council, applauding the resolution.

“This is the really hot radioactive waste that’s going to be coming through San Antonio” former Public Citizen Texas Chief Tom “Smitty” Smith told the Council, adding “This is the stuff that’s from within the reactor core.”

“If there were an accident, about 62-square miles–that’s the worst case–could be contaminated. It could cost about $9.6 billion” Smith said.

The City Council’s resolution is similar to one recently adopted by Bexar County Commissioners–both making a very clear statement on the potential shipment of nuclear waste through the San Antonio area. However, neither holds any real legal weight.