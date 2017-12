Your water bill is going up again.

City Council Voted to approve set water and sewer increases.

How is it going to impact your bank account? The average SAWS bill is going up by 5.8 percent next year. Then in 2019, you’ll have another 4.7 percent increase.

SAWS says they need the extra money to pay for some replacements to water lines as well as require sewer system upgrades.

The vote wasn’t unanimous with Greg Brockhouse, Clayton Perry and John Courage voting against the increases.