Council to be Briefed on Newly Unveiled “Alamo Master Plan”

San Antonio’s City Council will get its first briefing on the newly unveiled “master plan” for Alamo Plaza Wednesday Afternoon.

“This is a first step in presenting that vision–making it a reality” City Manager Sheryl Sculley said in helping to unveil the plan that calls for some drastic changes to be made around the “Cradle of Texas Liberty.”

Noticeable changes would include the closure of portions of Alamo and Crockett Streets, the relocation of the Alamo Cenotaph closer to a historic location close to the battlefield, and guiding all visitors tot he Alamo to the historic south gate–which was used until 1836.

Sculley said the goals behind the plan are very simple.

“To tell the story of the battle and its impact on our history… to include and interpret the diverse cultures that contributed tot he story… and to tell the entire story of the Alamo” Sculley said.

Another public meeting on the newly revealed plan is set for Tuesday, April 18th at 6 PM at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.