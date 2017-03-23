Council Candidate Speaks on Past Arrest

He’s running for City Council but will a past arrest prevent him from winning the election?

District 10 Candidate Jonathan Delmer tells us his 1997 arrest happened at his family’s property in Comfort.

He says 5 people were trespassing and a couple of them had gone through a closed gate. So he pulled a gun on them.

Delmer says he did call the Kerr County Sheriff as well but ended up getting arrested over the incident.

Delmer explains that he faced the penalty and put the issue behind him.

Our full interview with Jonathan Delmer