Council Candidate Speaks on Past Arrest

By Bill O'Neil
|
Mar 23, 2:52 PM

He’s running for City Council but will a past arrest prevent him from winning the election?

District 10 Candidate Jonathan Delmer tells us his 1997 arrest happened at his family’s property in Comfort.

He says 5 people were trespassing and a couple of them had gone through a closed gate. So he pulled a gun on them.

Delmer says he did call the Kerr County Sheriff as well but ended up getting arrested over the incident.

Delmer explains that he faced the penalty and put the issue behind him.

Our full interview with Jonathan Delmer 

Related Content

Nirenberg Announces Mayoral Campaign
Council to Decide on Parking for Convention Center
Pushing for a Raise
Re-Imagining the Alamo Taking Shape
Barros, Cortez Join Council Races
Council to Vote on Stinson Tower Project