Council Committee Set to Talk High Speed Rail

Could San Antonio be a stop along a Houston to Dallas rail line?

Members of the City Council’s Economic and Human Development Committee will get a briefing on a plan for a high speed passenger rail line between those two cities.

Councilman Joe Krier says they want to hear the plan so they can look into whether or not it’s something that San Antonio could be involved in.

Krier says they aren’t going to make any decisions, they just want to hear from the group before the rail line gets started.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t want to wake up and find this thing becomes a reality and nobody ever thought about connecting it to San Antonio.”

Krier says the briefing they’re getting today will give them more insight into whether or not the Alamo City could fit into the plan.