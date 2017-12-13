Council To Discuss Protests

The city could soon slash prices on protests.

San Antonio City Council will discuss how to make it easier and less expensive to stage a protest in the city.

During the work session today, council members will talk about amendments to the city’s protest regulations.

The issue came up earlier this year when opponents of President Trump’s travel ban tried to protest at the San Antonio Airport. They couldn’t because they hadn’t obtained a protest permit from the police, scheduled the protest 48 hours ahead of time, or paid fees that many activists consider unreasonable.