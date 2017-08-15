Council Gets Close Up of Budget’s Plans for Streets

By Pilar Arias

The city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements Department is seeking 99 million dollars from the upcoming fiscal year’s budget for street maintenance.

TCI Director Mike Frisbie told city council during a budget work session that the city has more than 4,000 miles of streets to take care of. That distance would get someone driving from San Antonio to Anchorage, Alaska.

The department also had a survey done that ranked the conditions of city streets from “A” through “F” district by district.

“Nineteen percent of District 2 streets are in the ‘F’ condition,” Frisbie said.

Frisbie said the city is on track to set a record by filling 80,000 potholes this year.

The city council has a tentative budget vote set for Sept. 14, according to City Manager Sheryl Sculley.