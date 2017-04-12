Council Gets First Look at Alamo “Master Plan”

San Antonio City Council got it’s first look at the master plan to re-imagine the Alamo Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the questions centered around the costs of the project, where Alamo Plaza businesses would re-locate and the proposed glass wall that would surround the compound.

Councilman Joe Krier thought the plan would give the city a further sense of pride in how they feel about the Alamo.

Not everybody on council was on board with the plan.

Councilwoman Shirley Gonzalez thought it was sterile and doesn’t do enough to tell the story of the shrine.

Developers say the master plan is for now a basic layout of the compound and further additions will come as the project proceeds.

You can check out the plan for yourself at a public meeting being held Tuesday evening at 6 at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center.