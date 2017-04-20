Council Gives Final Approval to HULU Deal

The final hurdle has been cleared for HULU’s move in to San Antonio.

City Council Thursday signed off on a package of incentives which will clear the way for HULU to set up on Horizon Hill on the Northwest side of town.

“HULU will agree to create 500 new jobs over the next three years… with 65 of those jobs paying over $50,000” City of San Antonio Economic Development Director said, casting the agreement as a win-win for the company and the City.

Mayor Ivy Taylor, who traveled with others to HULU’s Santa Monica, California headquarters to pitch the Alamo City several weeks ago, was quick to agree.

“We’re also very excited that you’re going to be assisting us with our digital inclusion efforts, because that really is critical to us as a community” Taylor told HULU executives.

HULU’s Ban Smith said the company started with 23 cities on a map–and eventually found a home.

“Through a process a lot like TV… a lot like American Idol, a lot like Survivor… we whittled those cities down. San Antonio was always near the top of our list” Smith said, adding “The more time that we spent here with other businesses, the more we realized we couldn’t find a better home for our Viewer Operations headquarters than San Antonio.”

Council Members enthusiastically cast their votes in favor of the deal.

“In my twenty years at the Chamber of Commerce, we would have killed to have an employer like this move to our City” Councilman Joe Krier said.