Council to Hold Budget Session on Streets, Sidewalks, Drainage

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez rolled up his sleeves Monday morning to help fill a pothole with city crews.

Pelaez said constituents often call his office with pothole concerns, and he wanted to see the process. He said he learned a new appreciation for members of the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements department, as well as some facts about city streets.

“Most people don’t know that it also takes us about less than 48 hours to respond to and fill a pothole in San Antonio,” Pelaez said. “We have doubled in the past year, or almost doubled, our investment in pothole crews and pothole equipment and streets and maintenance.”

Meanwhile, District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse is disappointed in the “equity lens” used to come up with the fiscal year 2018 budget proposal.

“I believe we have to put money into Edgewood but this additional 35 and 40 million dollars that’s being allocated, District 6 isn’t getting a dime of it because we have determined that the District 6 street scores put us at the second best streets in the city of San Antonio,” Brockhouse said.

City council will have a special session regarding streets, sidewalks and drainage Tuesday.