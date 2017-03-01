Council Members Applaud Tornado Cleanup

Seeing the city at it’s best. That’s how two City Council Members summed up the response to the damage done during last weeks tornadoes.

Councilman Roberto Trevino says he can’t give enough credit to first responders and the way they worked with the other city departments that responded to the storm.

His only concern was getting word out to people to be aware of the scam artists that typically show up following a disaster. He says if you have any questions about repairing damage to your property, call the proper city department.

Councilman Mike Gallagher’s district had some damage and he is also impressed with the city’s response.

We asked if he would could think of anything the city could have done better, he replied “No”.

Gallagher says the situation was handled beautifully with great communication between the departments and fast response by city workers.

The clean up should be completed in the next couple of days.