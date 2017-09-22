Council Members Launch Carpooling Push

By Pilar Arias

Two San Antonio City Council Members are teaming in an effort to increase carpooling and use of mass transit.

“We really need to look at what are the alternatives to building additional roads,” District 7’s Ana Sandoval said.

She and District 4’s Rey Saldana proposed city staff come up with a program with employers that would cut rush hour traffic congestion. Some ideas around the program include making carpooling more convenient, providing information about VIA Metropolitan Transit and encouraging companies to provide telecommuting options.

“There’s so many commuters that have a predictable schedule and this is where we have some low-hanging fruit,” Sandoval said.

The councilwoman said the idea came up during San Antonio’s recent gas strain following Hurricane Harvey.

The expected program rollout isn’t for at least a few months.