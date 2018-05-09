Council members react to spat between Nirenberg and Brockhouse on RNC

San Antonio city council members are reacting to the public argument brewing between Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Councilman Greg Brockhouse.

The dispute is over the city’s decision to not bid on the Republican National Convention and the fact the decision was made in a closed door executive session.

Manny Pelaez

I’m taken aback and disappointed by Councilman Brockhouse’s lamentable attacks and the casting of ugly aspersions on the work this City Council does to gather information and discuss matters allowed under the Texas Open Meetings Act. His accusation that we committed criminal violations of Texas law makes for exciting red-meat politics to help bolster his aspirations to higher office. However, if getting accused of a crime is what we get from meeting with Councilman Brockhouse, why in the world would we want to meet with him for anything else going forward? In my view, playing fast and loose with referrals to criminal prosecutors and law enforcement to score points is cheap and it’s what people hate about modern-day populist politics.

Ana Sandoval

Councilwoman Ana Sandoval declined to publicly speak about the closed door meeting over the RNC non-bid.