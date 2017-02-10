Council Members Want to Make it Easier to Protest

Free speech has a price tag in San Antonio and some members of City Council want to change that.

Councilman Roberto Trevino says he has a filed a Council Consideration Request because he’d like to see the city’s First Amendment policies reviewed.

Trevino says he has heard from several residents who were told they couldn’t hold a demonstration at the airport because they didn’t have the proper permits.

He’s hoping the collaborate with citizens and other community leaders to ease the burden on citizens and organizations filing permits for peaceful demonstrations.

He’s being joined by Councilman Rey Saldana who agrees free speech should be just that, free.

He notes that citizens have to get a permit and sometimes pay fees to hold peaceful demonstrations. Saldana says he’d like to revamp the policies so that they have no restrictions on free speech.

Saldana has also hgeard from residents who were told they couldn’t hold demonstrations due to the city’s policies.

Trevino was joined by fellow council members Saldana, Ron Nirenberg, Alan Warrick and Shirley Gonzalez in signing the request.