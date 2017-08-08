Council to See S.A. Budget Proposal This Week

By Pilar Arias

City of San Antonio staff will be presenting city council members with the proposed fiscal year 2018 budget Thursday.

Two city councilmen are hoping they heard the priorities discussed during the work sessions loud and clear.

“I want to see an increase in funding for our roads, our infrastructure in particular and also increase in our ambulance support and policemen,” District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry said.

“Transportation is one number one pain point right now,” District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez said. “If my instincts are right you’re going to see that there’s going to be significant investment to VIA and road and transit priorities.”

The budget vote is expected mid September.