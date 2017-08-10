Council Set to Get First Look at Budget Plan

By Don Morgan

Thursday, the City Manager is going to present a budget proposal to City Council.

Among the groups paying close attention is COPS/Metro.

We asked that agency’s Diane Duesterhoeft what she would is hoping to see in the budget.

She says they’re asking for a one dollar an hour increase in the minimum wage provided to city employees and more money for Public Quest, the long term job training program.

When pressed about the chances those will come through, she told us COPS/Metro already has public commitments from several members of City Council.

Communities Organized for Public Service and the Metro Alliance are a coalition of congregations, schools, and unions that speak out on behalf of families and neighborhoods across the city.