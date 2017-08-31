Council Set to vote on Travis Park Monument

By Elizabeth Ruiz

Travis Park downtown is fenced off ahead of a vote by the San Antonio City Council on whether to remove a Confederate Monument.

“The crane is ready, the police have a plan, the security plan is in place,” said Councilman Greg Brockhouse.

Speaking on the Trey Ware Morning Show, Brockhouse expressed his frustration over the expedited process.

“If I’m up there testifying and trying to tell city council how I feel about it, but the cranes are ready and everything’s in place, I think that’s a slap in the face,” Brockhouse said.

The council is scheduled to vote today on whether to appropriate up to $150,000 for the removal, storage and relocation of the statue. The monument and canons will remain in storage until a decision is made on a permanent home. Mayor Ron Nirenberg says he would like to see them housed in a museum.

Brockhouse says he’s asked for details on where the statue will be stored and a breakdown on the cost.

“They’re not telling anybody where it’s going, so we have to vote on that, and then this $150,000, I don’t know what that cost structure looks like,” he said.

The city council will take public comments today before taking a vote.

The meeting will begin at 9 Thursday Morning.