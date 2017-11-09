Council Signs Off on Ernst & Young Incentives

By Bill O’Neil

Ernst & Young is set to bring six hundred new jobs to the Alamo City.

San Antonio’s City Council has signed off on an incentive deal that will help the company complete a new service center on the Northwest side.

“These jobs of that variety are the kind of jobs that we work very hard to attract here in San Antonio” Councilman Manny Pelaez said.

The new jobs will be added to the already more than 200 positions Ernst & Young currently maintains in the Downtown area.

“Over 50%–309 of the 600 are those jobs that will pay salaries of at least… minimum of $50-thousand” the City’s Economic Development Director Rene Dominguez told the Council.

“You’re going to be looking for people with degrees, and the jobs obviously exceed our minimum expectations with regard to those kinds of jobs we incentivize” Pelaez said.