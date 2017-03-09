Council to Vote on Film Festival Guidelines

One of the items City Council is taking up today is some new guidelines for film festivals in San Antonio.

The new rules will make it easier for existing festivals to get some funding with the ultimate goal of creating a more film friendly city.

What does that mean?

Debbie Racca-Sittre from the city’s Department of Arts and Culture says by creating an environment where it’s easier to spotlight films, it produces the opportunities for more movie to be made here.

City Councilman Roberto Trevino tells us by getting behind the film festivals, it provides an opportunity for local arts to get more exposure.

Council members will vote on the guidelines today.