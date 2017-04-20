Council to Vote on HULU Incentives

Another step towards bringing HULU to San Antonio.

An incentive package from the city to encourage the video streaming giant to set up in the Alamo City will go before City Council on Thursday.

Bexar County Commissioners approved an incentive package of their own for HULU Tuesday.

Concilmember Alan Warrick says not only will HULU create several new jobs in the city, other tech companies are going to follow suit.

As far as the incentive deal, Warrick says it’s far form a blank check from the city.

HULU has to hold up their end of the deal by creating a certain number of jobs that pay a certain wage.