Council to Vote on Raising Tobacco-Purchasing Age

by Elizabeth Ruiz

The debate over raising the tobacco-purchasing age in San Antonio will reach a boiling point when City Council votes on a proposed amendment to the city’s smoking ordinance.

It would prohibit the sale of tobacco and e-cigarette products to anyone under the age of 21.

The proposal states that a person “commits an offense if the person with criminal negligence sells, gives or causes to be sold or given a tobacco product to someone who is younger than 21 years of age; or sells, gives or causes to be sold or given a tobacco product to another person who intends to deliver it to someone who is younger than 21 years of age.”

Violators could be slapped with a misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $2,000.

City officials pushing for raising the smoking age say it’s a matter of public health and safety.

They cite national data showing that 95 percent of adult smokers begin smoking before they turn 21. Proponents claim that the ages of 18 to 21 are a critical period when many smokers move from experimental smoking to regular, daily use.

Opponents maintain raising the tobacco-purchasing age is bad for San Antonio businesses because smokers will drive to nearby cities and unincorporated areas of Bexar County where they’ll spend money on other items, as well.

If approved by city council Thursday, the amendment will go into effect August 1, 2018.