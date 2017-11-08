Council to Vote on Water Rate Hikes

By Elizabeth Ruiz and Bill O’Neil

San Antonio’s City Council could give a final green light Thursday to a plan that will result in some sharp increases in your water bill.

Council will vote on a plan that would bump up SAWS bills by nearly 6% next year, and nearly an additional 5% in 2019.

“We have a responsibility to the public not to let our water system deteriorate, and we saw that happen in the 90’s and in the early 2000’s with our sewer system” Mayor Ron Nirenberg told KTSA’s Trey Ware.

The troubles with San Antonio’s sewer system led to the federal government obtaining court orders demanding action.

“The rate increase that will occur over the next couple of years is to maintain the course for the sewer system, but also to start replacing the water supply pipes–the water delivery pipes that are all throughout the system” the Mayor said.

While Council is expected to approve the rate increase plan, at least some opposition is expected.