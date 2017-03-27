Council to Vote This Week on Nuke Waste Referendum

FILE - This May 6, 2015, file photo, a caution sign hangs on a fence in front of a building that houses depleted uranium at the EnergySolutions facility in Clive, Utah. Fears are being rekindled that a type of nuclear waste that grows more radioactive for 2 million years could end up buried in Utah's west desert now that the federal government is trying to block EnergySolutions' pending purchase of a company that has a site in Texas already approved to store the material, the Deseret News reports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

It’s not legally binding but it sends a message. Later this week City Council is going to vote on a resolution to keep companies from shipping nuclear waste through San Antonio to a dump site that will be built far west of the city.

On board with the resolution is Councilman Joe Krier. He agrees that shipping large amounts of dangerous nuclear waste through a major metropolitan area is a bad idea.

Krier thinks the resolution is the best way to let the feds know how the city feels about the shipment of nuclear waste. He says the material will be around for hundreds and in some cases thousands of years and it needs to be kept away from populated areas.

City Council will vote on the resolution this Thursday.