Councilman Leading “David’s Law” Push in S.A.

Drumming up support for an anti-bullying law.

City Councilman Cris Medina says he is circulating a Council Consideration Request calling for a resolution to support David’s Law, which is being considered by the Texas Legislature.

The legislation is named after the 16 year old Alamo Heights student who took his own life after he was bullied online.

Medina says the city has an obligation to keeping it’s children safe and that includes keeping them safe from online bullying.

He’s hoping the resolution will keep a local dialogue going about the dangers young people are encountering on the internet.