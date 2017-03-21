Councilman Picks Up Nuclear Waste Fight

A City Council Member is pushing for a resolution to keep nuclear waste form being shipped through San Antonio.
Ron Nirenberg tells us shipping the waste from 60 nuclear reactors through the country’s 7th largest city is reckless.
Nirenberg says he’s not opposed to a storage facility in west Texas but he’s opposed to having it shipped through the city.
While the resolution doesn’t carry any legal weight, Nirenberg says it sends a message to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that as they plan their routes and the location of the storage facility, don’t plan the routes through San Antonio.
The resolution will be brought up during Wednesday’s meeting of the City Council’s Governance Committee. Bexar County Commissioners recently passed a resolution of their own opposing shipments of nuclear waste through the County.