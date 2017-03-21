Councilman Picks Up Nuclear Waste Fight

FILE - This May 6, 2015, file photo, a caution sign hangs on a fence in front of a building that houses depleted uranium at the EnergySolutions facility in Clive, Utah. Fears are being rekindled that a type of nuclear waste that grows more radioactive for 2 million years could end up buried in Utah's west desert now that the federal government is trying to block EnergySolutions' pending purchase of a company that has a site in Texas already approved to store the material, the Deseret News reports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

A City Council Member is pushing for a resolution to keep nuclear waste form being shipped through San Antonio.

Ron Nirenberg tells us shipping the waste from 60 nuclear reactors through the country’s 7th largest city is reckless.

Nirenberg says he’s not opposed to a storage facility in west Texas but he’s opposed to having it shipped through the city.

While the resolution doesn’t carry any legal weight, Nirenberg says it sends a message to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that as they plan their routes and the location of the storage facility, don’t plan the routes through San Antonio.

The resolution will be brought up during Wednesday’s meeting of the City Council’s Governance Committee. Bexar County Commissioners recently passed a resolution of their own opposing shipments of nuclear waste through the County.