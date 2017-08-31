Councilman Pushing Campaign Finance Reform

By Pilar Arias

District 9 Councilman John Courage’s council consideration request for more campaign transparency is heading to the Ethics Review Board.

The councilman would like campaign contributor’s occupation and employer be disclosed and included in municipal campaign finance reports.

“I felt that it was really more of a political decision rather than a committee decision because it’s about the council setting its own rules for accepting contributions, reporting those contributions. I don’t think it’s an ethical issue,” Courage said.

Although members of the Governance Committee agreed transparency is a good thing, some pointed out that the maximum campaign contribution they can receive from an individual is $500, so they don’t know if they should be held to the same standards as county, state and federal office holders.

The Governance Committee is expected to take up the topic again during its next meeting in September.