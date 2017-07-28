Councilman: Recent Violence Will Influence Budget Decisions

By Pilar Arias

District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse says recent events across the Alamo City will likely influence upcoming budget decisions.

The representative discussed recent officer-involved shootings, the drive by that killed a 4-year-old boy and this week’s human smuggling tragedy.

“I am sick and tired of the amount of times I see police officers having to engage to defend themselves and protect their lives so they can get home at night,” Brockhouse said.

Brockhouse recognizes that public safety issues and other things happening are big city problems. He hopes his colleagues takes them into consideration when deciding where to allocate city funds.

The councilman said the people he represents are concerned about whether or not members of cartels are running through their neighborhoods following the discovery of a stash house on Sunday.