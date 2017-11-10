Councilman Wants Audit of Family Violence Convictions in S.A.

By Don Morgan

City Councilman John Courage is requesting an audit of family violence convictions in San Antonio.

At Thursday’s Council Session, Courage said the city needs to inform a national database on the names of those convicted.

“I just want to make sure that our city is doing it’s job by making sure that anyone convicted of domestic violence is put into that national database.”

Courage is hoping to get some response on the audit request by the end of the year.

Marta Palaez at Family Violence Prevention Services says the issue is getting out of hand in San Antonio.

“Bexar County is second to Harris County. There has been a progressive increase in domestic violence in our community.”

Palaez says there are a number of factors for the increase.

“There’s cultural issues. Generational violence. When your social template since birth has been to be aggressive and abusive…or to be a victim. Then you have the next generation without intervention ready to step up.”

She says the average woman coming to the shelter is a 36 year old mother of three with a 6th grade education.

Council took up the matter of a new gymnasium for the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter. They approved the 1 million dollars to construct the facility.