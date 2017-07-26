Councilwoman Searching for Answers After Officer is Shot

By Pilar Arias

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval is now looking into crime and safety surrounding the apartment complex a San Antonio police officer was shot Wednesday morning.

“We are praying for Nathan Becerra, the wounded SAPD officer, to make a speedy recovery. We’re also grateful to him and all of our city’s first responders for keeping us safe – for coming to work everyday knowing the potential dangers. The shooting of another police officer is deeply troubling to us all,” Sandoval said in a statement. “Our hearts also go out to the neighbors shaken by this terrible incident. Today, I am asking for a briefing from SAPD on crime-fighting efforts in that area.”

Sandoval told 550 KTSA she was on scene shortly after the officer-involved shooting. She said she noticed the Hill Top Oaks Apartments had a security gate, but has questions about whether or not it was functioning and who had access prior to the home invasion/robbery.

The complex is located near Callaghan and Ingram Roads on the city’s northwest side.