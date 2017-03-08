County Praises Storm Response

Job well done.

The word from Emergency Management officials in Bexar County in the aftermath of the severe storms that ripped through the San Antonio area last month.

In fact, officials said the response in the immediate aftermath of the severe weather and tornadoes could not have been any better.

“We had about 167 (within unincorporated Bexar County) homes that had trees and branches down… we had 56 homes that were affected–which means they had minor damage” the County’s Scott Lampright told Commissioners during a briefing on the storms Tuesday Morning.

“We had seven homes that had minor damage–that’s a little more substantial damage where we had some infiltration of water in to the house… things like that. More damage to the roofs, broken windows… things like that” Lampright said, adding another four homes suffered major damage.

In the wake of the storms, experts have been assessing the damage.

“What they found is two of those four homes where we had that major damage were not insured. Also, about twenty-nine additional homes and businesses in San Antonio were uninsured” Lampright said.

Those thirty-one uninsured properties are now qualified for low interest loans that can be used to help pay the costs of making repairs.