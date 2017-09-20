County Steps Up Mosquito Spraying in Westside Neighborhood

By Bill O’Neil

Bexar County Public Works has stepped up mosquito spraying in a neighborhood north of Lackland Air Force Base.

That after a mosquito infected with the West Nile Virus recently turned up in the area.

“This is an area that has children in it… and we especially want those folks to take precautions” the County’s Monica Ramos told KTSA News as crews gathered on Still Pond Wednesday Morning.

She said the infected mosquito turned up during the routine screening that’s constantly taking place all over the County.

“We collect mosquitos… we send them to the State to be tested to see if they’re carrying West Nile–or any other mosquito-borne illness. We want to be vigilant about that” Ramos said, calling the fight against mosquitoes a team effort.

“We encourage the public to take a look around their homes and dump out any standing water and be vigilant” Ramos said, encouraging people to also use repellent as another deterrent against being bit.

County crews treat over 1300 miles of public rights of way and over 4200 acres of public ditches and drainage.

“We have had a wet year, and of course with Hurricane Harvey we did have some areas that received a lot of rain… so… we especially want to be careful about that”: Ramos said.