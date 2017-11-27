Couple Found Dead In Murder Suicide

A murder suicide sends shockwaves through a north side neighborhood.

Police were called to a home on Possum Tree just after 10:30 Monday morning by a man threatening to hurt himself and his wife.

Chief William McManus says soon after officers arrived they heard a couple of gunshots. That’s when the SWAT team was called in.

They spent a couple of hours trying to make contact with the man before they made their way inside.

That’s when they discovered the man and woman were both dead from gunshot wounds. The Chief says they were located in an upstairs room.

He says Police had never been to the home and there was no advance notice, other than the phone call Monday morning that the man had planned to carry out the act.

Their names have not been released but a neighbor, Anthony Magnabosco referred to the man as “Scott” saying he had “done a lot of good things for a lot of people.”

The couple had three young children but they were not home at the time. They are now in the care of family members.