A special needs child makes a horrific discovery.

He found his parents dead at their North Side home near McAllister Park.

Officers were called to the residence on Budding Boulevard shortly before 8 this morning.

San Antonio Police Sgt. Jesse Salame told KTSA News the man and woman were found dead in separate rooms on the first floor of the two-story townhome.

Both had stab wounds and the Bexar County Medical Examiner will determine whether it was a double murder or a murder-suicide.