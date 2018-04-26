Couple killed in Elmendorf
By Don Morgan
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 9:31 AM

A married couple in their 60’s were stabbed at a home in southeast Bexar County.

A neighbor on Lost Hills Drive in Elmendorf called the Police when they heard a disturbance and a gunshot at around 5:30 this morning.

Bexar County Deputies got to the scene and found two people, a man and a woman had been stabbed. The man was found on the the front porch and the woman was inside the house.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man was brought to SAMMC but he died just before 9 this morning.

The investigation is still going on and we will let you know what authorities find as soon as it’s reported to us.

RELATED CONTENT

Effort to bring convention to San Antonio hits a snag Rain fails to stop oompah Fiesta fun Fiesta hats and oompah music Big hats on display at Fiesta Hat Contest Man riding bicycle shot on San Antonio street San Antonio police has a problem with women, online news story says
Comments