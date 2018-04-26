Couple killed in Elmendorf

A married couple in their 60’s were stabbed at a home in southeast Bexar County.

A neighbor on Lost Hills Drive in Elmendorf called the Police when they heard a disturbance and a gunshot at around 5:30 this morning.

Bexar County Deputies got to the scene and found two people, a man and a woman had been stabbed. The man was found on the the front porch and the woman was inside the house.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man was brought to SAMMC but he died just before 9 this morning.

The investigation is still going on and we will let you know what authorities find as soon as it’s reported to us.